Suspect shot by police in Stonington, Conn. has died

A man who was shot by police in Stonington Thursday night has died, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

State police were on Mechanic Street in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when it happened.

They were there serving a felony warrant out of Norwich, according to police.

The man who died has been identified as Vaughn Malloy, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

Witnesses Friday described the chaotic scene of the police shooting in Stonington the night before.

Neighbors in the area say the troopers were calling for the suspect to come out of a home. When the suspect came out, he shot a police K9, before troopers opened fire on him, according to witnesses.

"They started announcing to whoever the guy was, come out with your hands up so they told me to come back inside so I went back inside and at that point I looked out my window, said Chris, who didn't want his last name used. "As soon as I looked out the window the guy had already crossed the street. He shot the K9 dog."

The state police K9, named Broko, was killed, they said.

Details on the shooting have not been released. The Office of the Inspector General said more information will be released in the near future.