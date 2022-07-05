Patriots

Nelson Agholor's Video of Mac Jones' Deep Ball Will Excite Patriots Fans

By Darren Hartwell

Video of Mac Jones' deep ball to Agholor should excite Patriots fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's still nearly a month until NFL training camp, but the hype around Year 2 Mac Jones has already begun.

We've already seen a few videos of the New England Patriots quarterback looking fit while going through offseason workouts, and on Monday, wide receiver Nelson Agholor posted a video to his Instagram story showing Jones hitting him with a deep ball during a training session.

Jack Liebesman, who works as a trainer for throwing guru Tom House, also posted a video to his Instagram story on Sunday featuring a Jones long ball to Agholor.

Jones wasn't known for his arm strength as a rookie; he completed just six passes over 40 or more yards in 2021, tied for 19th in the NFL. But the 23-year-old has been putting in work this offseason to improve that part of his game, while the Patriots gave him a legitimate deep threat this offseason by trading for wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Agholor also can be a field-stretcher for Jones, as he averaged 18.7 yards per reception for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 before a disappointing 2021 campaign in New England.

While short, high-percentage throws should be Jones' bread-and-butter in 2022, he'll need to take deep shots to keep opposing defenses honest. How well Jones connects with Agholor and Parker this season could go a long way in determining the success of New England's offense.

