New Balance gives UMass Boston $10M to create sports institute

By Hannah Green

New Balance Athletics Inc. is putting additional funding into the hands of UMass Boston to bring more young people into the sports industry, with a focus on teaching equitable practices and social responsibility.

The Boston-based company is committing $10 million to establish the New Balance Institute for Innovative Leadership in Sport at UMass Boston. New Balance said the donation provides operational funds to launch the institute and endow it in perpetuity.

