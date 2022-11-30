New Bedford

New Bedford Kicks Off Holiday Season This Weekend

There's a line up of holiday events going on in the Whaling City this weekend, including a holiday stroll and two tree lightings

By Matt Fortin

New Bedford mental health

The City of New Bedford is kicking the holiday season into high gear this weekend, with a series of events geared toward spreading cheer in the Whaling City.

The Downtown Holiday Stroll is being held Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. People will be able to enjoy a laundry list of holiday-themed attractions in the city's historic downtown, including vendor markets, kids' crafts and hot chocolate, carolers, Santa sightings and more.

Then, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, there will be a parade featuring the New Bedford High School marching band ahead of the downtown tree lighting at 5 p.m. The lighting will be on Pleasant Street in front of the main library, and will feature several guest appearances.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, there will be another tree lighting ceremony in Clasky Common Park, at County and Pope Streets. That ceremony will also feature remarks and guess appearances. Both tree lightings will have toy drives by the United Way.

More New Bedford News

New Bedford Nov 26

94-Year-Old Rescued From Fire in New Bedford

Massachusetts Nov 25

8 People Taken to Hospital After Four Cars Crash on I-195 in New Bedford

This article tagged under:

New Bedford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us