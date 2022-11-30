New Bedford Kicks Off Holiday Season This Weekend

The City of New Bedford is kicking the holiday season into high gear this weekend, with a series of events geared toward spreading cheer in the Whaling City.

The Downtown Holiday Stroll is being held Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. People will be able to enjoy a laundry list of holiday-themed attractions in the city's historic downtown, including vendor markets, kids' crafts and hot chocolate, carolers, Santa sightings and more.

Then, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, there will be a parade featuring the New Bedford High School marching band ahead of the downtown tree lighting at 5 p.m. The lighting will be on Pleasant Street in front of the main library, and will feature several guest appearances.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, there will be another tree lighting ceremony in Clasky Common Park, at County and Pope Streets. That ceremony will also feature remarks and guess appearances. Both tree lightings will have toy drives by the United Way.