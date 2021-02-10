Tom Brady

New Boat for the GOAT? Brady Arrives to Bucs' Super Bowl Parade in $2M Yacht

The former Patriots quarterback is used to attending Super Bowl parades on boats, but he went with a slight upgrade this year

By Darren Hartwell

Brady rolled up to Bucs' Super Bowl parade in a new $2M boat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is used to attending Super Bowl parades on boats, but he went with a slight upgrade this year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday with a "socially distant boat parade" near the Riverwalk area of downtown Tampa.

The celebration is good timing for Brady, who reportedly dropped around $2 million on a brand-new boat last December. So, you'd best believe the 43-year-old quarterback pulled up to the boat parade in his new vessel.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade on February 10, 2021 after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

That's Brady's boat -- dubbed "Viva a Vida" in honor of his wife Gisele's environmental conservation initiative -- getting a police escort prior to the parade down Hillsborough River.

At one point, Brady was even seen throwing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to Rob Gronkowski, who was riding on another boat.

Tom Brady tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy from his boat, over the water to Rob Gronkowski’s boat, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl 55 victory with a boat parade.

Here are couple more shots of Brady on his boat, which is a far cry from the Duck Boats that inched down Boston's Boylston Street during his six Super Bowl parades with the New England Patriots:

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade on February 10, 2021 after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

And while Brady loved those parades in New England, he clearly didn't mind a change of scenery for his seventh championship celebration.

"There were Duck Boats before, but it was freezing cold. Nothing like this," Brady told reporters in the video clip above. "This is perfect."

Brady's Bucs teammates showed him love, too, rocking shirts featuring the QB's infamous NFL Combine photo that center Ryan Jensen first showed off Sunday.

At least Bill Belichick still has VIII Rings.

