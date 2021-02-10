New Boat for the GOAT? Brady Arrives to Bucs' Super Bowl Parade in $2M Yacht

Brady rolled up to Bucs' Super Bowl parade in a new $2M boat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is used to attending Super Bowl parades on boats, but he went with a slight upgrade this year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday with a "socially distant boat parade" near the Riverwalk area of downtown Tampa.

The celebration is good timing for Brady, who reportedly dropped around $2 million on a brand-new boat last December. So, you'd best believe the 43-year-old quarterback pulled up to the boat parade in his new vessel.

Tom Brady has arrived in his new $2-million Super Bowl boat pic.twitter.com/DcEfflesru — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) February 10, 2021

That's Brady's boat -- dubbed "Viva a Vida" in honor of his wife Gisele's environmental conservation initiative -- getting a police escort prior to the parade down Hillsborough River.

At one point, Brady was even seen throwing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to Rob Gronkowski, who was riding on another boat.

Here are couple more shots of Brady on his boat, which is a far cry from the Duck Boats that inched down Boston's Boylston Street during his six Super Bowl parades with the New England Patriots:

🐐 on a ⛵️ pic.twitter.com/yTHyv87tuS — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2021

And while Brady loved those parades in New England, he clearly didn't mind a change of scenery for his seventh championship celebration.

"Is anyone working today? No way." 😂 pic.twitter.com/4vm6CAaomo — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2021

"There were Duck Boats before, but it was freezing cold. Nothing like this," Brady told reporters in the video clip above. "This is perfect."

Brady's Bucs teammates showed him love, too, rocking shirts featuring the QB's infamous NFL Combine photo that center Ryan Jensen first showed off Sunday.

The Bucs are rocking shirts with Tom Brady’s draft photo at the parade 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0YYUq7Rx4c — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 10, 2021

At least Bill Belichick still has VIII Rings.