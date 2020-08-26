New Boston Marathon Virtual Experience Launches Thursday

The new 124th Boston Marathon Virtual Experience mobile app is scheduled to launch to registered participants on Thursday, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

This year's in-person marathon, originally scheduled for April 20, was postponed until September and then ultimately canceled altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In its place, the B.A.A. said it would be holding the marathon virtually, with registered participants completing 26.2 miles within their neighborhoods instead of on the race course itself.

The Boston Marathon Virtual Experience will run from Sept. 5 to Sept. 14, with daily programming available in the app starting Sept. 7 and a Mile 27 Post-Race Party on Sept. 14.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Thursday that the Boston Marathon will be held virtually after postponing the race in April, citing concerns over a potential resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The new mobile app and web platform will only be accessible to registered participants, who will login with the email they used to register for the race. The app will include:

• Spectator tracking for friends and family of participants

• Map tracking for participants to see where they would be on the actual Boston Marathon course

• A virtual toolkit with printable winner's breaktape, mile markers, cheer cards and instructions to make an at-home finish line

• A downloadable bib with each participant's number

• Results and leaderboards

• Audio cues from Boston Marathon champions, the roar of the Wellesley Scream Tunnel, crowds on Boylston Street and other iconic elements

• Pre-race audio, including the Star-Spangled Banner and official start sound

• A photo booth with Boston Marathon stickers to share on social media

• A Shake Out Run for participants to practice the app's functionality before their big day

Participants will be able to submit their times by using their phone's GPS tracker, a compatible device like a Garmin or Fitbit or by manually uploading a time directly to the app or web platform. Additional instructions can be found within the app and on the website.