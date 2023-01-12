New Brewery and Taproom Now Open in West Newton

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last year, it was reported that a South Shore brewery and taproom was planning to expand to a space west of Boston, and now we have learned that it has opened.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Burke's Alewerks in Hanover now has a new location in West Newton, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it debuted last weekend. The new spot takes over a location of The Local, which continues to operate locations in Waltham, Wayland, and Wellesley.

Expect to find a mix of European and American-style ales at the new Burke's Alewerks in West Newton along with several wine options, while food offerings for now include pretzels and pizza.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The address for the new location of Burke's Alewerks is 1391 Washington Street, West Newton, MA, 02465. The website for the business is at https://burkesalewerks.com/

[Earlier Article]

Burke's Alewerks in Hanover Plans to Expand to Second Location in West Newton