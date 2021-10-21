Boston Celtics

New Celtics Player Brodric Thomas Makes NBA History With Jersey Number Choice

By Nick Goss

New Celtics player Brodric Thomas makes NBA history with jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics signed Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract earlier this week, and on Thursday we found out his jersey number.

Thomas will wear No. 97, per CelticsBlog's Keith Smith, making him the first Boston player ever to wear that number.

The 24-year-old guard also will be the first player in NBA history to wear that number, per Basketball Reference, which is a little surprising even though you don't see numbers in the 90s used too often.

Thomas will be the ninth player in Celtics history to wear a number in the 90s. The most recent was Evan Fournier wearing No. 94 after the C's acquired him before last season's trade deadline. Fournier signed with the New York Knicks as a free agent over the summer.

The highest number for any player on the Celtics' active roster is No. 71, worn by point guard Dennis Schroder. 

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsBrodric Thomas
