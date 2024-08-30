New charges for former teacher at CT daycare, second teacher arrested

Police have made new arrests in connection with an investigation into the alleged mistreatment of children at a childcare facility in Middletown earlier this year.

A former teacher at Town & Country Early Learning Center, 48-year-old Kristie Kovarcik, was arrested in February after being accused of picking up a 2-year-old child and tossing the child into a wall.

The director of the facility notified the Department of Children and Families and the child's guardian about the incident when it occured on Jan. 12. Police began an investigation and viewed video of the incident, eventually charging Kovarcik with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment.

The Middletown Police Special Investigations Unit continued its investigation into Kovarcik, and found several instances on surveillance video of Kovarcik, and a second teacher, 32-year-old Onima Rahman, mishandling other 2-year-old children, according to police.

Rahman was arrested last week and was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Kovarcik was re-arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor and three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.