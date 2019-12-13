New Date Set for Opening of Sam Adam’s Fanueil Hall Taproom

So much for the “coming in 2019” sign: The Sam Adams taproom planned for Faneuil Hall is now scheduled to open at the end of January 2020, six months later than the original opening date.

The taproom had initially been planned to open this summer past summer, but in May, that was pushed back to Thanksgiving.

Jim Koch, founder and board chair of Boston Beer, said in May that construction teams ran into delays after finding asbestos during demolition, and that the summer deadline had been optimistic. Koch had said then he hoped to be open by Thanksgiving.

