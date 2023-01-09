New Detroit-Style Pizza Joint Opens in Charlestown

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new dining spot featuring a type of pizza that's not all that easy to find in the Boston area has debuted after being in the works for nearly two years.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Johnny Pomodoro is now open in Charlestown, moving into the space on Main Street that had once been home to New Speedy Chen's. An earlier article here indicated that the eatery might be offering bakery pizza, but as mentioned in an update, the pizza actually leans toward being Detroit-style while the menu also includes salads, wings, mozzarella sticks, meatballs, garlic knots, pasta dishes, and more.

The address for Johnny Pomodoro is 297 Main Street, Charlestown, MA, 02129. Its website is at https://www.johnnypomodoro.com/

