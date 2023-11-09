New dining spot looking to open in former Il Molo space in Boston's North End

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It appears that changes may be coming to a North End restaurant space.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website, a new dining spot called Italian Tailor is hoping to open on Commercial Street, with the address indicating that it would be taking over the space that has been home to Il Molo. The manager listed for the proposed spot is Michael Wyatt, who is involved with All Day Hospitality Group (Ward 8, Ciao Roma, Tony & Elaine's, Bodega Canal) while Il Moro is run by local restaurateur Donato Frattaroli.

Very little is known about Italian Tailor other than the fact that it plans to include dining areas, a raw bar, and a seated bar, and it isn't known whether "Italian Tailor" is just a working name for the place, so stay tuned for any updates that come in.

The address for the proposed Italian Tailor (and Il Molo) is 326 Commercial Street, Boston, MA, 02109.

