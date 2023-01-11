boston restaurant talk

New Donut Shop to Open at Hub Hall in Boston's North Station Area

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a brand new spot for donuts is on its way to a food hall in Boston.

According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, Little Moose Donuts is planning to open at Hub Hall by North Station, with the listing indicating that the business is currently looking to hire donut makers. No other information can be found on the upcoming donut shop other than the fact that the contact person is Leah Olofson who is the registered agent of Little Moose Holdings, LLC, according to a business entity summary page within the State of Massachusetts website. 

Hub Hall opened at the Hub on Causeway development in September of 2021, with the food hall including approximately 20 food and drink spots.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

