New Drive-In Theater on South Shore Will Include Outdoor Restaurant, Beer Garden

A brand new drive-in theater is on its way to the South Shore, and it will include outdoor dining, drinking, and more.

According to an article from Wicked Local along with the website for the place, Moonrise Cinemas is planning to debut in North Plymouth on Friday, June 4, with movies being shown initially on Friday and Saturday evenings while the plan is to expand to Thursdays and Sundays starting in July. The post says that the space will include an outdoor restaurant and a beer garden, while games such as cornhole and bocce will be set up on the premises as well.

The first movie shown on June 4 will be "The Goonies," with "Grease" being shown on June 5.

The address for Moonrise Cinemas is 428 Court Street (Route 3A), Plymouth, MA, 02360. Its website can be found at https://www.moonrisecinemas.com/

Marc Hurwitz

