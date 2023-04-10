Boston Business Journal

New England Aquarium to Focus on Innovation With New Lab

By Hannah Green

Getty Images

The New England Aquarium has long been a source of research on marine animals and ocean conservation. With its new BalanceBlue Lab, the aquarium aims to take that foundation of knowledge and support innovation in areas like fishing, farming, offshore wind and coastal resiliency. 

At the end of March, the aquarium announced that Emiley Zalesky Lockhart would serve as the inaugural head of the BalanceBlue Lab. Her title is associate vice president of ocean sustainability, technology and innovation.

