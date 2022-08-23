New England Culinary Arts Training Program Helps Create Pathway to Stable Employment

The New England Culinary Arts Training program truly believes that everyone deserves a second chance.

The non-profit empowers individuals who are looking for work within the culinary arts, who seek social-emotional development training, or both, ideally enabling them with the tools they need to be successful.

The Executive Director of NECAT, Joey Cuzzi, explains that“[students] learn what it takes to make their own way. They learn what it means to become financially self-sustainable for themselves and their families.”

NECAT has since partnered with several businesses and organizations in Boston to help place graduates in a variety of different kitchen positions.

Earlier this year, NECAT partnered with the East Boston YMCA to host their 14-week program in Spanish to allow Spanish-speaking individuals to have access to the same resources as their English-speaking peers. The program, led by a NECAT graduate, was largely successful.

They hope to continue this partnership and program to continue to offer members of what it says is an underserved workforce the resources they need and the community to support them.

For more on the NECAT program visit: New England Culinary Arts Training - Front Page (ne-cat.org)

