New England Has 5 of the 10 Safest Cities in America, New Ranking Shows

New England has five of the 10 safest cities in America, according to a new ranking.

Finance website Wallethub released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday.

Nashua, New Hampshire, was ranked the second safest city in America.

Portland, Maine, was ranked fourth safest; Warwick, Rhode Island, fifth; Burlington, Vermont, eighth; and Lewiston, Maine, 10th.

Other New England cities ranked in the top 50 included South Burlington, Vermont (#15); Manchester, New Hampshire (#23); Worcester, Massachusetts (#28); Bridgeport, Connecticut (#31); and Providence, Rhode Island (#44).

Wallethub said its ranking looked at more than 180 cities in the country, using 42 "key indicators of safety." The group included the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state.

The ranking used what Wallethub said were "three key dimensions": home and community safety, natural-disaster risk, and financial safety. The key indicators ranged from percentage of people fully vaccinated to assaults per capita to unemployment rates to road quality and more.

"Threats to safety in the U.S. come in many forms, from the continued presence of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters to mass shootings and traffic accidents," the group stated.

Here are the 10 safest cities, according to the list:

Columbia, Maryland Nashua, New Hampshire Laredo, Texas Portland, Maine Warwick, Rhode Island Yonkers, New York Gilbert, Arizona Burlington, Vermont Raleigh, North Carolina Lewiston, Maine

You can also see the full ranking here.