New England lawmakers react to Iranian attack on Israel

Air raid sirens were on across Israel on Sunday after Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles in an attack that pushed the Middle East closer to a region-wide war.
President Joe Biden said U.S. forces helped Israel down “nearly all” of the drones and missiles and pledged to convene allies to develop a unified response.
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey wrote on social media that "Massachusetts stands with the people of Israel and @POTUS in the face of this unprecedented attack by Iran."
New Hampshire representative Chris Pappas said their commitment to Israel must be "ironclad"
Congresswoman Lori Trahan says she condemns the attack.
CT Senator Richard Blumenthal said the "dangerous attack by Iran shows clearly & dramatically the need for prompt House approval of the supplemental that provides critical support to Israel & Ukraine".
Maine Senator Angus King said he was monitoring reports of Iranian strikes and would be "receiving updated classified briefings from our national security personnel over the next several days"
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu wrote that "New Hampshire stands with Israel" on his social media accounts.