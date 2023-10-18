New England members of Congress urge authorities to assist U.S. citizens in Gaza

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey and Jeanne Shaheen wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan urging them to provide assistance to U.S. citizens fleeing the Gaza Strip.

The Senators expressed concern about Americans who remain in Israel and Gaza, including a family from Medway, Massachusetts who is stuck in Gaza.

The family, including a 1-year-old boy, remains stuck in Gaza as it tries to flee the violence.

For a second straight day Monday, Medway residents Abood Okal and Wafaa Abuzayda went with their infant son, Yousef, to the Rafah crossing into Egypt. There, the Palestinian-American family — in Gaza visiting family — faced another round of disappointment.

"I've just completely lost all faith in the United States' ability to bring these American citizens back home, and I'm just freaking out for all of them," family friend Sammy Nabulsi said Monday.

“We have called for Israel to uphold the rule of law and protect innocent civilians in Gaza. We will continue to do so. We are also concerned that our offices have received requests from multiple families from New England who are seeking assistance. These families are terrified for their lives and growing more frustrated as promises of escape through the opening of the Rafah crossing remain unfulfilled. As with all civilians in Gaza, these families’ situation only grows more concerning as Gaza runs out of food, water, fuel for hospitals, and other critical supplies,” wrote Senator Warren.

According to the family’s attorney, they have already run out of drinking water, will soon run out of food, and cannot access fuel.