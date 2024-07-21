New England officials react to Biden dropping reelection bid, praise his ‘selfless' decision

New England politicians are reacting to President Joe Biden's announcement Sunday that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, heaping praise on the 81-year-old for putting his party and his country first.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey released a statement, thanking Biden.

"Joe Biden ran for President to restore the soul of our country and defeat the greatest threat our democracy has ever seen. And that’s exactly what he did. Few could have risen to the challenge the way Joe Biden has. He has restored our economy, defended our freedoms, and protected democracy at home and abroad. He has led with decency, empathy and brought Americans together," Healey wrote. "President Biden’s decision today not to seek reelection is the ultimate example of putting the country first — something Joe Biden has done over and over again in his unparalleled career. We are all deeply grateful to President Biden for his lifetime of service."

U.S. Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren both weighed in on X, praising Biden's time in the White House thus far.

"From reunifying NATO, to passing the largest climate investment in our history, President Joe Biden has helped save democracy and the planet," Markey wrote. "He has a record unmatched in modern U.S. history, and I am forever grateful for his service and friendship."

"Joe Biden’s presidency has been transformational. He accomplished more in the past four years — to bring back jobs, stand up to big corporations, and build an economy that works for all of us — than we have been able to get done in the last forty. He deserves full credit for beating Donald Trump in 2020, and his selfless decision today gives us our best shot at doing it again in 2024," Warren's social media post read. "While Donald Trump tried to tear down our democracy to maintain his grip on power, Joe Biden willingly stepped aside in order to protect our democracy. President Biden’s selfless action is a profound gift to the people of the United States — and it’s on all of us not to waste it."

Warren went on to endorse Kamala Harris for president, saying, "She is a proven fighter who has been a national leader in safeguarding consumers and protecting access to abortion. As a former prosecutor, she can press a forceful case against allowing Donald Trump to regain the White House. We have many talented people in our party, but Vice President Harris is the person who was chosen by the voters to succeed Joe Biden if needed. She can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November."

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark said the announcement from Biden on Sunday embodies his steadfast courage and patriotism.

"At every point in his remarkable career, Joe Biden has put his country first — advancing the project of democracy and meeting the needs of the American people," she wrote on X. "I am deeply grateful for @POTUS and his unfailing commitment to America. As he closes this chapter of unparalleled service to our country, his leadership and legacy of progress will chart the way toward a future that realizes our ideals of liberty and justice for all."

Today’s announcement embodies President Biden's steadfast courage and patriotism.



U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders thanked Biden for all he's done.

"Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity," Sanders wrote. "As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history."

Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity.



As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history.



Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee posted his thoughts on X, calling Biden's decision "selfless and noble."

"We are forever grateful for his lifetime of service, compassionate leadership and all he has done for our country. His presidency will be remembered as one of the most impactful in our nation’s history." McKee said.

President Biden made a selfless and noble decision. We are forever grateful for his lifetime of service, compassionate leadership and all he has done for our country. His presidency will be remembered as one of the most impactful in our nation’s history.



Sen. Peter Welch expressed his gratitude to Biden for making the difficult and selfless decision to put "our democracy and the future of our nation ahead of himself."

"As he has done throughout his long career, this decision was made for the benefit of the country," Welch said. "I know Vermonters are indebted to Joe Biden for his lifetime of public service and to strengthening our democracy."

Welch went on to say that for this, and for all he has done, "Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents of our time."

"His agenda, which has unified our party, will be his legacy. His ability to overcome personal tragedy has inspired generations of Americans," he added. "Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, and restored our democracy...Now we have an existential task at hand: defending the White House from Donald Trump -- a felon, a twice-impeached liar, and a man who tried to overturn the results of the last election. There is much at stake."

Welch did not explicitly endorse Harris but said she is among the party's capable, proven leaders.

"I am confident in our ability to beat Donald Trump," Welch said. "We have a deep bench of leaders who will carry on the Biden legacy and inspire the voters we need to deliver the White House."

Representative Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) thanked Biden on social media after the president's announcement.

"Joe Biden is the first president in U.S. history who has had to defend democracy at home & abroad simultaneously. He has done so admirably," said Auchincloss.

Joe Biden is the first president in U.S. history who has had to defend democracy at home & abroad simultaneously. He has done so admirably.



Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) thanked Biden for his service and threw her support behind Harris.

"Thank you for your dedicated service President Joe Biden," she wrote on X. "And Kamala Harris, I'm all in, let's go."

Congressman Seth Moulton said he is proud of Biden, "who will go down in history as a great stateman." Moulton also said he's proud to endorse Harris, "who has the energy, courage, and vision to beat Donald Trump."

"Now let's come together and get to work," he wrote on X.

Proud of our president, who will go down in history as a great statesman, and proud to endorse our vice president, who has the energy, courage, and vision to beat Donald Trump.



Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he believes Harris will be the front runner when the Democratic National Convention meets next month. He also said our economy is stronger and millions more have access to healthcare because of Biden's leadership.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) released a statement after Biden's decision.

“Joe Biden saved our Democracy in 2020, and he has worked with House Democrats to deliver unprecedented progress for the American people. President Biden’s decision to pass the baton positions us to defeat Donald Trump again this November and build on the work we’ve done to lower costs for families, strengthen our economy, and protect women’s reproductive freedom. Together with our strong, proven Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats will make a clear, effective case to voters why our commitment to improving the lives of every American is the better choice than Donald Trump’s chaotic and extreme Republican Party.”

"President Joe Biden has dedicated his life to the service of our country. His decision to no longer seek reelection demonstrates his selfless commitment to our nation and our democracy. President Biden’s legacy in New Hampshire will be defined by what he delivered for Granite Staters,” said the former mayor of Manchester Joyce Craig.

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) posted his thoughts on X Sunday.

"As he has throughout his career in public service, @POTUS puts his country first. He will go down as one of America’s greatest leaders, delivering the world’s strongest economy & making historic investments in our workers, families, patients, & veterans. Thank you, Mr. President."

Congresswoman Annie Kuster, the New Democrat Coalition Action Fund Chair, released statement praising Biden's work and calling to support Harris' bid.

In just under four years as our Commander in Chief, President Biden has cemented himself in history as one of the most consequential leaders to hold the Oval Office. There is no doubt his administration will forever be remembered for having one of the most impressive legislative records since President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson. These achievements, which have improved the lives of millions of Americans across the country, were no surprise to those who have watched his incredible and storied career in Washington for over 50 years," the statement read, in part.

“This decision to pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, will be crucial to the long-term success of Democrats for future generations. NewDems remember his legacy today, and applaud him for making this difficult decision," the statement continued.

Rep. Chellie Pingree said in part that Biden has once again "met the moment and made the careful decision to withdraw from the 2024 race — putting what’s best for the American people and our country first and passing the torch to the next generation of leaders."

"Our goal remains the same: ensure Donald Trump does not end up back in the White House. The stakes could not be greater," she added."

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said Biden will go down as one of the most effective, consequential presidents in our nation's history.

"He led us out of a pandemic and rebuilt our economy, creating more jobs than any first term president. He restored our place on the world stage, heroically leading the global response to Russia's war in Ukraine and strengthening NATO. He helped pass legislation to transform our infrastructure, cut prescription drug prices, lower energy costs, and tackle climate change. And of course, because of Joe Biden, we passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first gun safety legislation in 30 years," Murphy wrote.

"Joe Biden has always put his country first. He knows the risk Donald Trump poses to our democracy, mandating that our number one priority must be defeating Trump this fall. I know this decision was agonizing for him, but once again, his love of country shines through," he added. "A nation turns its grateful eyes to Joe Biden for his world changing service and his constant selflessness.”

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen agreed that Biden has been one of America's most accomplished and consequential presidents.

"From fixing our nation’s broken infrastructure systems to strengthening our global alliances, President Biden should be proud of the progress America has made under his leadership," she wrote. "As he always has, President Biden is once again putting the country he loves first, and I thank him for his unwavering dedication and service to our nation."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal echoed those statements, calling Biden one of the greatest, most consequential presidents in American history.

"He was the compassionate, courageous leader our country desperately needed during a time of crisis. Over the last four years, he has overseen the passage of immensely impactful laws that will benefit generations of Americans," he wrote. "Joe is a smart, strategic fighter who always—always—looks out for the little guy. I am incredibly grateful for his lifetime of service & his unwavering, steadfast commitment to the future of our nation."

Sen. Angus King released a statement on X, writing in part that Biden's decision to step aside from his reelection run will cement his legacy among some of the greatest statesmen in our country's history.

"Biden's decision today continues his sound commitment to service and is the ultimate act of patriotism," King added.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said Biden has achieved far more for working people in one term than many of his predecessors did over a lifetime.

"I will always be grateful for President Biden’s leadership on climate and his courage to do the right thing for our country in all circumstances," he wrote. "History will remember Joe Biden as a giant of the Senate, of the vice presidency, and of the presidency."

"Let no one underestimate how hard this was," Whitehouse added. "I salute the man."

With unmatched mettle, @POTUS has achieved far more for working people in one term than many of his predecessors did over a lifetime.



Former Congressman Joe Kennedy III also weighed in, writing, "Joe Biden has served with his whole heart. Like so many times before, he has demonstrated his unwavering courage and true patriotism for the country and people he loves so much. Thank you, Mr. President."

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell released a statement on social media endorsing Harris for president, saying she exemplifies what it means to lead with grace, devotion, and dignity.

"As a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, I am proud to pledge my vote to Vice President Harris for the Democratic nomination for president," Campbell wrote. "At this moment in time, America needs an experienced, compassionate, dynamic leader that will steer us through the political tension and growing hate our country is experiencing, and unite us. Vice President Harris has already been doing the work."

"Vice President Harris has my full support for the nomination and my full support for president of the United States. I look forward to campaigning for her and other Democrats up and down the ballot this summer and fall," she added. "It's about time we had a female president!"