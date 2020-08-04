Isaias Knocks Out Power for Hundreds of Thousands Across New England

There were widespread power outages in New England, including hundreds of thousands of people in Massachusetts and Connecticut, as high winds from Tropical Storm Isaias wreaked havoc across the area.

The center of the storm, formerly a hurricane, has kept to the west of new England, but the system still sparked tornado warnings in much of the area Tuesday morning and afternoon. Trees were knocked over across the area, crushing vehicles, damaging homes, blocking streets and even halting trolley service on the MBTA Green Line.

More than 220,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts and over 350,000 lost power in Connecticut.

Sun peeking through the fast moving clouds here in Leicester. Very crazy weather. Down-pouring one second with strong wind gusts, fine the next. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/TE0N8BLknK — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) August 4, 2020

Massachusetts' state-run waterfronts and pools closed at 3 p.m. in preparation for the storm, and state-run parks in western and central Massachusetts closed then as well, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The Mayflower II, the full-size replica of the Pilgrims' ship the Mayflower, took shelter from the storm in New Bedford, Massachusetts, where it was tied up at a pier Tuesday.

Meteorologist Chris Gloninger shows the tropical storm system that's prompted the National Weather Service to issue tornado warnings in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Vermont on Tuesday.

Officials in New Bedford had closed their beaches due to the forecast of strong winds and possible rip tides. New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said the high surf also factored into the decision.

"We do have beaches out on the peninsula, so we've made the decision, the mayor's made the decision, to close the beaches so we don't have any issues with somebody going out there and getting hurt," said Brian Nobrega, New Bedford's emergency management director.

The wind was starting to pick up. High tide on Tuesday night is only expected to cause minor coastal flooding, however.

The Multi-Agency Coordination Center is providing sandbags to Provincetown, and remains on standby for all resource requests from other communities.

Tuesday: Inland showers and downpours develop, expanding east late. Wind gusts approaching 70 mph. Highs in the 80s.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency had said areas like Nantucket and Boston could see strong wind from the storm that could take down trees and lead to extended power outages.

Utility crews are busy preparing for any issues. National Grid said it's bringing in more than 300 outside crews to help service southern New England. Eversource is pre-staging crews on Martha's Vineyard, and has already contacted customers with special medical needs.

To report an outage:

Massachusetts:

Columbia 1-800-525-8222

Connecticut:

Eversource - 800-286-2000 *All regions

National Grid - 1-800-465-1212 *For all regions

UI (along the coast) 1.800.722.5584

Rhode Island:

Pascoag 401-568-6222.

Block Island - 401-466-5851