real estate

These New England States Top ‘Hottest Markets' List as US Home Prices Soar

The average listing price for the list’s hottest markets in 16 states was $374,000

NBC Universal, Inc.

While many are flocking to sunnier coasts boarding the United States, others are traveling north and calling New England home.

Most of New England —Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Connecticut — had cities that landed on Realtor.com’s top 20 hottest markets list.

The study found that affordability remains a major selling point for homebuyers – and for the list – as home prices and mortgage rates skyrocket across the nation.

“Affordability is the common thread running through the top states featured in May’s hottest housing markets list,” said the company’s manager of economic research George Ratiu. “With median home prices below the national mark, these states offer buyers significant value.”

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More on Buying Houses

real estate Jun 14

Real Estate Firms Compass and Redfin Announce Layoffs as Housing Market Slows

Business 11 hours ago

Mortgage Demand Is Now Roughly Half of What It Was a Year Ago, as Interest Rates Move Even Higher

Business 10 hours ago

‘Nobody's Immune to Inflation': These Are the Most Expensive Cities for the World's Wealthy

The average listing price for the list’s hottest markets in 16 states was $374,000 in May 2022, 16.3% lower than the national median.

The states that rounded out May's top 20 are Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, New York, Connecticut, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Indiana.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is above 5%, a big jump from a year ago, and this spring's real estate market is expected to be red-hot.

Manchester, New Hampshire, took the top spot on the list, while Burlington, Vermont, was listed at number two and Portland, Maine, landed at number three.

Massachusetts was also represented on the list with Springfield and Worchester coming in consecutively at numbers 12 and 13.

Realtor.com’s Market Hotness rankings weighed two aspects of the housing market: market demand and the market’s pace, which is measured by the number of days a listing remains active on it’s website.

Here’s how May’s top 20 hottest real estate markets in the U.S. lined up.

  1. Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire
  2. Burlington-South Burlington, Vermont
  3. Portland-South Portland, Maine
  4. Concord, New Hampshire
  5. La Crosse-Onalaska, Wisconsin-Minnesota
  6. Burlington, North Carolina
  7. Rochester, New York
  8. Elkhart-Goshen, Indiana
  9. Lafayette-West Lafayette, Indiana
  10. Fort Wayne, Indiana
  11. Columbus, Ohio
  12. Springfield, Massachusetts
  13. Worchester, Massachusetts-Connecticut
  14. Hartford-West Harford-East Hartford, Connecticut
  15. Billings, Montana
  16. Norwich-New London, Connecticut
  17. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia
  18. New Haven-Milford, Connecticut
  19. Claremont-Lebabon, New Hamphire-Vermont
  20. Oshkosh-Neenah, Wisconsin

Click here to read more on Realtor.com's top 20 hottest markets list.

This article tagged under:

real estateMassachusettsNew EnglandHome buyersrealtor.com
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us