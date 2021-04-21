Boston Business Journal

New England Workers Want a Hybrid Approach in Return to Office, Survey Shows

By Gintautas Dumcius

Forty-five percent of professional workers in New England would like a hybrid approach to working in the office and remotely, according to a new survey.

Answering a question about their ideal work environment, 30% said they preferred being in the office full-time, while 25% said they wanted to be remote full-time, a survey from staffing company Robert Half found.

Workers who prefer to work from home part- or full-time were asked what would lure them back to the office. Eighty-seven percent said being able to set their own office hours, 66% said the company paying for transportation costs, and 56% said personal office space that prevents distractions.

