coronavirus

New England's Success Against COVID-19 Could Be a Model

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the region have been steadily dropping as more than 60% of residents in all six states have received at least one dose of the vaccine

By Philip Marcelo

vacunas contra el COVID-19
Getty Images

New England is giving the rest of the country a possible glimpse into the future if more Americans get vaccinated. The six-state region has among the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. and is seeing sustained drops in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Massachusetts officials for the first time declared none of the state’s communities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission. In Rhode Island, coronavirus hospitalizations have hit their lowest levels in months. And in Vermont, there hadn’t been a COVID-19 death in over two weeks until Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us