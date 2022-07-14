New Exhibit Brings You Up Close and Personal With Gorillas at Franklin Park Zoo

There are so many animals to capture your attention at the Franklin Park Zoo, but right now all eyes are on the gorillas.

The Gorilla Grove is now open, and it's allowing visitors to get a close look at the apes that typically inhabit the tropical forests of Africa.

"It's an interactive, sort of immersive experience for the guest and the gorilla," says Erica Farrell, Assistant Curator of Tropical Forest at Franklin Park.

The new habitat provides an outdoor space for the gorillas, which sets up prime viewing.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more info, head to ZooNewEngland.org.

...

...

...

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!



