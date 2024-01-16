Warmer-than-average temperatures delayed the opening of the New Hampshire Ice Castles this season, but the winter wonderland is finally set to open this weekend.

The popular attraction is opening Saturday at 2 p.m., the Ice Castles' Facebook page announced.

Construction on the Ice Castles began in early October with the hope of opening in mid-January, but a recent spike in warm temperatures across the country delayed the openings of several of the Ice Castle locations, including those in New Hampshire, Minnesota and Utah, the Ice Castles' Facebook page announced last week.

But a series of storms have hit New England in the last week and a half, and cold temperatures have arrived, likely allowing builders to finish constructing the towers at the New Hampshire Ice Castles. Organizers said Sunday that the facility would be opening for its 11th season a week earlier than planned.

The ice park in North Woodstock features tall ice structures and archways that light up at night, tubing, sleigh rides, a fairy village and — new last year — an ice bar.

This season, the attraction will also include slides, new ice sculptures and crawl tunnels.

Tickets can be purchased at icecastles.com and start at $15 for children aged 4-11 and $20 for ages 12 and up. Prices vary depending on the day.

There are three other Ice Castle locations in Colorado, Minnesota and Utah, as well as two Winter Realms in New York and Wisconsin.