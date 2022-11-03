New Haven, Conn. Firefighter Has Died After Being Struck on I-91

An off-duty New Haven firefighter has died after he was struck on Interstate 91 North in New Haven after a crash Wednesday night.

State police said Thomas Mieles, 27, of New Haven, died after the crash.

New Haven fire officials said Mieles joined the New Haven Fire Department 10 months ago, fulfilling his dream of becoming a firefighter, and served in the neighborhood he lived in.

Mieles had been involved in a crash near exit 8 around 9:42 p.m. and pulled over, according to state police.

Two other drivers stopped to help, but there was another crash and a vehicle hit Mieles, who was out of his vehicle, according to state police. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash. Three other drivers were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

“It is with great sadness of heart that the New Haven Fire Department announces the passing of Fire Fighter Thomas Mieles. Firefighter Mieles, a New Haven Resident, fulfilled his dream of becoming a New Haven Fire Fighter, this year by joining the department in January 12, 2022,” Fire Chief John Alston said in a statement.

“Mieles’ current assignment was protecting the neighborhood he lived in, at Engine 10, the Lombard Fire Station,” Alston said.

All department flags will be lowered to half-staff in his honor.

“We ask your kind thoughts and prayers, during this time of bereavement for his family, friends, and department members, as they grieve this tragic loss,” Alston said.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information is asked to call Trooper Troczynski at Troop I at 203-393-4200.

If you have a vehicle with a dashcam and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to call Trooper Troczynski.