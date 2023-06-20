New Haven, Conn. police officer pleads guilty in deadly Las Vegas crash probe

A New Haven police officer has plead guilty in connection to a crash in Las Vegas that killed another officer in September 2021.

Officer Robert Ferraro plead guilty in a Clark County, Nevada, court to one count of driving under the influence resulting in death.

Ferraro's attorney's office told NBC Connecticut that the officer appeared virtually for a hearing on Tuesday.

The attorney's office said Ferraro is not eligible for probation and a judge will formally sentence him in November.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to Las Vegas investigators, witnesses in the area saw a 2020 Rolls-Royce speeding down a Las Vegas street before it crashed into another car, utility poles and a fire hydrant around 4 a.m. Police added that the car also flipped over several times after that.

Authorities said due to the impact, New Haven officer Joshua Castellano, 35, was ejected from the car and was given life-saving measures at the scene. He was then taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Days after New Haven Officer Joshua Castellano was killed in a crash in Las Vegas, a longtime friend is remembering him as a great person who touched the community he worked for.

Castellano was a seven-year veteran and was hired in July of 2014. The police department said when he was in the police academy, everyone knew he had something that wasn't teachable.

Before his death, Castellano was assigned to the shooting task force. Before that, he was in the Hill District and before that, the Westville district, according to police.

Castellano was the passenger in a car with three other New Haven officers, including Ferraro, who was driving, officials said. Two women from San Antonio, Texas were also in the car, according to the accident report from the Las Vegas Police Department.

The other passengers in the car and the driver of another car involved suffered minor injuries, police said.

Ferraro was ordered to return to Nevada to self surrender, according to his attorney's office. He faces up to 20 years in prison.