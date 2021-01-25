New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled for 2021

The 2021 Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on the event's website.

The committee behind the event said it plans to hold the next parade on March 13, 2022.

"The health and safety of our participants and spectators is of paramount importance to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee," the committee said in a statement posted on the website. "In the best interests of the community, we have decided that our next parade will take place on March 13, 2022!"