New ice cream stand coming to the South Shore

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A few months ago, it was reported that the family behind a farm on the South Shore that includes an ice cream stand has bought another farm with an ice cream stand not too far away, and now we have learned that it is just about ready to open.

According to a Facebook post from the business, Hornstra Farms in Norwell is putting the finishing touches on its second location which is at the site of the former Peaceful Meadows in Whitman, with a comment from them saying that it could be debuting as soon as this week. Once it opens, the new location of Hornstra Farms will include both an ice cream stand and a farm store, and it will also include a dairy farm.

The Peaceful Meadows ice cream stand, which said farewell this summer, dated back to 1962 though the farm itself was established several decades earlier.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The address for the new location of Hornstra Farms is 60 Bedford Street, Whitman, MA, 02382. The website for the business is at https://hornstrafarms.com/

[Earlier Article]

Hornstra Farms in Norwell Purchases Peaceful Meadows in Whitman

NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and some major related expenses. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



