New London Schools Switch to Distance Learning Next Week

New London public schools are switching to distance learning next week as the school district works to identify close contacts of people who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

All schools will be closed for in-person learning the week of Nov. 9 through Nov. 13, according to school officials.

Students must participate in full-time distance during this time. Classes will not be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veteran's Day, school officials said.

Middle and high school students are expected to follow their regular schedules as if they were in school. Elementary students participating in the school district's hybrid model will have live teaching via Microsoft Teams daily, along with their assigned work posted of SeeSaw, the school district said.

School officials said sports also cannot occur this week.

Food distribution services will be available throughout the week.

School officials are asking anyone not feeling well to stay home and seek guidance from a doctor.