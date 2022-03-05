New Mac Jones Workout Video Will Get Patriots Fans Excited for 2022 NFL Season

This new Mac Jones workout video will get Patriots fans excited for next season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' 2021 season ended a little less than two months ago, and quarterback Mac Jones is already hard at work getting stronger for the 2022 campaign.

Jones recently was at the University of Alabama training facility doing exercises.

Here's a video of Jones in action, posted by Alabama associate strength and conditioning coach Josh Hampton.

Early morning power hour with my brother @MacJones_10. No better way to start the day! #QBtraining #BuiltByBama pic.twitter.com/ui1XYfMo9o — Josh Hampton (@j_hamp55) March 4, 2022

It's encouraging to see Jones back training and already preparing for his second NFL season.

The 2021 first-round draft pick was the top rookie quarterback in the league last season. He completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,807 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Jones helped lead the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth after New England missed the postseason in 2020.

It should be a busy offseason for Jones. In addition to building strength, we should also see him getting together with Patriots teammates at some point to run routes and continue improving their on-field chemistry.