New Michelle Carter Series ‘The Girl From Plainville' Premieres on Hulu

The new Hulu series based on the Michelle Carter texting-suicide case premiered Tuesday on the streaming platform.

It's been eight years since 18-year-old Conrad Roy died by suicide and, in a landmark case, Carter, his girlfriend, was convicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge related to his death.

The tragedy is being revisited in the Hulu limited series "The Girl From Plainville," starring Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan. Described by co-showrunners and executive producers Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus as a "fair" portrayal, the series explores Roy and Carter's relationship and how the trial impacted those who knew the teens.

In today’s Daily Debrief, a man faces serious charges after a home invasion and kidnapping in Falmouth, Somerville votes down a vaccine mandate and do COVID-19 vaccines affect fertility? Plus, a first glimpse at Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter in Hulu's upcoming series.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On July 31, 2014, Roy died of carbon monoxide poisoning, with Carter texting him to "get back in" the car when he told her that he didn't know if he wanted to take his life, according to prosecutors.

Carter, who was released from prison in January 2020, has yet to publicly address the TV adaptation.

Michelle Carter, the woman at the center of a high-profile texting suicide case, avoids questions as she reports to probation after being freed from jail, Thursday.

Chlo Sevigny plays Roy's mother, Lynn St. Denis, who recently told People that she hasn't seen the series and is worried "there may be an attempt to defend some of [Michelle's] needless and evil actions."

Early reviews of the series say the show helps to add nuance to the case, which drew national attention.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.