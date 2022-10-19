New Microbrewery Plans Soft Opening in Hyde Park This Month

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Nearly two years ago, it was reported that a new microbrewery could be coming to an historic space in a Boston neighborhood, and now we have learned that the place is just about ready to debut.

A message from Adam Gaffin of Universal Hub indicates that Roundhead Brewing Company is preparing to open in the Readville section of Hyde Park, with a Facebook post from the business saying "Just got a temporary certificate of inspection so we can start having folks to Roundhead Brewing Company in Hyde Park! Be on the lookout for an invitation to an October series of soft opening events!" As stated in an earlier article, Luis Espinoza and Craig Panzer are behind the brewery, which is located in the Westinghouse Plaza complex (just off Neponset Valley Parkway) and whose roots date back well over 100 years, once being home to fan manufacturer B.F. Sturtevant Co.

The website for Roundhead Brewing Company can be found at https://roundheadbrewing.com/

