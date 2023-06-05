Connecticut man arrested after admitting to killing mother, police say

A New Milford man has been arrested after allegedly killing his mother and calling authorities to report the crime, police said.

The police department said they received a call from 34-year-old Eric Meagan at about 8:25 a.m. Monday. He told officers that he had just killed his mother in the vicinity of the Still River near Harrybrooke Park on Still River Drive.

Police said Meagan stayed on the phone with authorities for several minutes and described the events that led up to the incident. He also told officers where he was located.

Meagan's mother, 56-year-old Victoria Palmer, was recovered at the scene. Emergency personnel transported her to New Milford Hospital where she died a short time later, officers said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Meagan was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He was transported to the police department and was charged with murder, according to police.

Police said Meagan is being held on a $2 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The police department said there are no other suspects, and there is no further danger to the public at this time.