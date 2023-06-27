New ‘net zero' building code could worsen Mass. housing crisis, study says

A new Massachusetts building code meant to spur “net zero” development would increase construction costs and potentially worsen the state’s housing crisis if incentives are not offered to help offset the added expense, according to a study published Tuesday.

The report calls on lawmakers to pair the specialized stretch energy code’s adoption with zoning reforms, streamlined permitting and other changes. The study is from the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Massachusetts, with research from the MIT Center for Real Estate and Wentworth Institute of Technology.

