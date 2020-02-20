Boston

New Office, Retail Building Pitched for ‘Last Developable Parcel’ on Newbury Street

By Catherine Carlock, Boston Business Journal Real Estate Editor

An architect's rendering of the new five-story office and retail building proposed for 149 Newbury St. in Boston
CBT Architects via Boston Business Journal

L3 Capital LLC, a real estate investment firm with offices in Chicago and New York, has pitched a five-story office and retail building at the corner of Newbury and Dartmouth streets in Boston, a surface parking lot that’s billed as the last developable parcel of land on the famed Back Bay street.

Boston-based CBT Architects designed the building at 149-155 Newbury St., which was formerly home to the Hotel Aubry apartments. L3 this summer paid $40 million for the 14,504-square-foot lot.

The building — which would be called The Aubry — has been designed to house one to two levels of retail topped by office space.

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.

