New outdoor bar coming to Cambridge? This week's food news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between July 3 and July 9, 2023.

Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream in Whitman Is Going Up for Auction
A popular roadside ice cream stand is going on the auction block.
Joe Fish in North Reading Has Closed
A pair of seafood restaurants north of Boston is now down to just one.
Garden Bar to Open at the Charles Hotel in Harvard Square
A new outdoor bar is on its way to a hotel in the heart of Cambridge.
Cactus Club Cafe Plans to Open in the Back Bay
A new dining spot with a familiar name may be on its way to Boston.
Life Is Good Coffee House Plans to Open in Boston's Fort Point
A Boston-based company known for its apparel and accessories may be opening a coffee shop within the city.
