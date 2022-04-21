New Patriots Wide Receiver Praises Mac Jones' Arm: ‘He Was Zipping It'

Patriots WR DeVante Parker praises Mac Jones' arm: 'He was zipping it' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It didn't take long for newly acquired Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker to begin working out with franchise quarterback Mac Jones.

One day after the Patriots announced their trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire Parker, the veteran wide receiver joined several of his new offensive teammates in running routes and catching passes from Jones at a workout in Florida.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

What were Parker's initial takeaways of Jones? He was impressed by the young QB's arm.

"The workout was great. I'm impressed with Mac," Parker told reporters in a video press conference Thursday. "He's got a nice arm on him. He was zipping it. It was just a great workout for all of us. It's just good for me to come down and start throwing with them early and get the timing down."

Parker added: "Mac's a good quarterback. The way he throws the ball. It's not tough, he throws a catchable ball. It's something I'm looking forward to during the season."

"[Mac's] got a nice arm on him, he was zipping it... it's something I'm looking forward to during the season."



DeVante Parker was impressed with his new QB during a workout with Mac Jones and #Patriots receivers earlier this month ð¤ pic.twitter.com/q1WHyGq81r — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) April 21, 2022

Parker gives the Patriots offense a dimension it lacked last season: A big, physical wideout who can consistently make contested catches and be a threat deep down the field and on the outside.

He tallied 40 receptions for 515 yards with two touchdowns in 10 games for the Dolphins last season.