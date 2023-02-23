news

New Photo Shows US Spy Plane Pilot's Selfie With Chinese Balloon

In the photo, dated Feb. 3, the pilot can be seen looking down at the suspected surveillance balloon from the cockpit of a U-2 aircraft as the object hovers over the United States.

By Chantal Da Silva | NBC News

US Department of Defense / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Department of Defense has released a new photo showing an Air Force pilot flying above the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over United States territory earlier this month.

In the photo, dated Feb. 3, the pilot can be seen looking down at the surveillance balloon from the cockpit of a U-2 spy plane as the object hovers over the Central Continental U.S.

China says the balloon was an unmanned civilian airship used for meteorological research that strayed off course, and that shooting it down was an overreaction and a violation of international norms. Beijing has accused Washington of escalating the dispute.

The defense department did not identify the pilot in the selfie. Its authenticity was confirmed during a Pentagon briefing on Wednesday.

