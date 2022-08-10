New Search Planned Wednesday in Northfield, NH Homicide Investigation

Authorities said a new search is planned Wednesday in the ongoing investigation into the murders of a mother and her two young children found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire, last week.

Police responding to a 911 call on the morning of Aug. 3 found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.

According to the attorney general’s office, “investigators have identified all parties and there is no threat to the general public.” No further information has been released to the public.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said state police and other law enforcement agencies will be in the area of Interstate 93 between exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury and Tilton on Wednesday as part of their continued investigation.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The search activity poses no danger to the public and will consist of a search for phyysical information," the attorney general's office said in a statement. "The search activity is not the result of new information in the case but is part of the ongoing investigative process. As previously announced, at this point in the investigation, investigators have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public."