New Sketches Released of Suspect in 1982 Disappearance in Massachusetts

Law enforcement in Massachusetts has released new sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of an 18-year-old woman out of Berkshire County.

Lynn Burdick went missing on April 17 sometimes between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. while she was working alone at the Barefoot Peddler's Country Store on Route 2 in Florida, a small town of about 700 people on that borders Vermont.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office, alongside Massachusetts State Police, are still investigating the case four decades later. Officials noted in a news release that Burdick's disappearance is being investigated with a focus on a separate abduction 45 minutes earlier that happened around 13 miles away in Williamstown. The sketches show the suspect in that abduction attempt.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office worked with a forensic artist with Lincoln police to come up with the new sketches, which are based on recent case interviews, the news release said.

Law enforcement officials say evidence suggests that the suspect is around 70 years old now. They also believe he may have ties in Vermont. The new sketches show what he looked like 40 years ago, and what he may look like today.

"I thank the witnesses and the entire Burdick family for their strength and dedication while continuing to work with investigators assigned to Lynn’s case," District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in the release. "My office, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit remain steadfast in following up on every lead and bringing advanced resources to unresolved homicides."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112 or email the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit at mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us.