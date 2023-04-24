boston restaurant talk

New Tenant for Jeveli's Space, Harp Expands: This Week's Food News

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between April 17 and April 23, 2023.

A New Restaurant May Be Opening in the Former Jeveli's Space in East Boston
It looks like plans are in the works for a new dining spot to replace a landmark East Boston restaurant.
The Harp Is Expanding to a Second Location at Patriot Place in Foxborough
A bar in Boston that is particularly popular with sports fans will be opening a new outlet.
Spoodles Soup Factory in Belmont Is Closing
A dining spot in the western suburbs that features soup and more is saying farewell.
Borrachito Opens in Boston's Seaport District
Last summer, it was reported that a taqueria in New York City would be expanding to the Boston waterfront, and we have now learned that it has opened.
Pizza Project Is Opening at the Charles River Speedway in Brighton
A popup pizza business is in the process of getting its very own storefront at a marketplace across from the Charles River.
