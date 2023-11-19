Boston Business Journal

New Wrentham outlets, a Chinatown reopening, and more retail news

By Grant Welker

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets has four new retailers for the start of holiday shopping.

That includes the first retail outlet and just the fourth location anywhere for the footwear brand HEYDUDE, which was acquired last year by Crocs. The luxury shoe store Stuart Weitzman, which has a retail location in Boston’s Copley Place, is opening an outlet store at Wrentham in December.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us