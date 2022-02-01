Tom Brady

New York Jets Have Hilarious Reaction to Tom Brady Retiring From NFL

By Nick Goss

New York Jets have hilarious reaction to Tom Brady retiring from NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Jets didn't earn many wins on the football field during the 2021 NFL season, but they scored a major social media victory Tuesday morning.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from pro football Tuesday. Reports surfaced over the weekend that Brady was done after 22 seasons, and he confirmed his decision with a lengthy Instagram post.

Curran: Tom Brady handed Father Time his first loss

The reactions to Brady's announcement came from all corners of the sports world as players and teams chimed in to offer their congratulations on a legendary career.

The Jets actually had one of the best and most hilarious reactions with the following tweet:

Well played.

The Jets' relief is understandable. Brady had a 30-7 record (1-1 in playoffs) versus the Jets in his career. He also tallied a 62.3 completion percentage, 9,059 yards, 60 touchdowns and 11 interceptions against New York. 

Brady's last game versus the Jets came in Week 17 this past season when he led an exciting fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown to beat New York 28-24.

Luckily for the Jets, they don't have to worry about Brady inflicting more pain on the franchise. 

