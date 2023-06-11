MANCHESTER

New York man arrested after shooting in New Hampshire

Authorities say they arrived and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound who was uncooperative.

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A man from New York was arrested after a reported shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

Police responded to s report of a shooting on 140 Orange St at around 5:30 p.n.

Authorities say they arrived and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound who was uncooperative.

The man was taken to a local hospital, police say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A witness told police he heard a loud bang and then saw a man walking between two houses, according to authorities.

Authorities say they found the suspect in a surveillance video and found someone that matched the description shortly after.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Gil Diaz from Queens, New York, police say.

U.S. & World

Immigration 2 hours ago

Join the military, become a US Citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu

activism 2 hours ago

Meet the LGBTQ activist who challenged his Caribbean country's anti-sodomy law and won

He is being charged with first degree assault, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, falsifying physical evidence, unsworn falsification, and resisting arrest.

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTER
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us