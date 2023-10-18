New York man killed in crash on Route 5/15 South in Hartford, Conn.

A man from New York has died after a tractor-trailer and another vehicle collided on Route 5/15 South in Hartford early Tuesday morning.

State police said 77-year-old Douglas Arotsky, of New York, was in the right lane of the highway near exit 86 around 12:20 a.m. when he veered across the exit gore and hit the attenuator in the gore.

An attenuator is a barrier that acts as a crash cushion and the gore is described as the triangular area in between the lanes of a highway and an entrance or exit ramp.

After the crash, Arotsky's vehicle entered the deceleration lane for the exit and collided with a tractor-trailer truck.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Arotsky's vehicle landed in the travel lane of the Exit 86 off-ramp right in front of the tractor-trailer truck.

According to police, Arotsky suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or via email at michael.dean@ct.gov.