New York Strip French Dip, Au Jus Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

For the Steak

· 1 1/2 lbs Butcher’s Cut New York Strip

· Kosher salt/cracked pepper

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

· 4 6” hoagie rolls

· 4 TBS butter, room temperature

· 4 TBS garlic, roasted

· 2 cups Gruyere cheese, shredded

· 3 TBS fresh parsley, minced

For the Jus

· 2 TBS butter

· 1 medium onion, finely diced

· 3 cloves garlic, crushed

· 1 cup red wine

· 3 TBS Worcestershire sauce

· 4 cups beef broth

· 2 sprigs of fresh thyme

· 2 bay leaves

· Salt and pepper to taste

PREPARATION:

1. Preheat your grill and oven broiler.

2. Generously season New York Strip with salt and pepper and sear on all sides over direct heat on your grill, cooking until the internal temperature is around 125*. Let the meat rest for 10 minutes.

3. In a small bowl, mash together the softened butter with roasted garlic. Slice hoagie rolls lengthwise and generously dress them with roasted garlic butter.

4. Slice the New York Strip across the grain and as thin as possible. In small batches, bathe the steak in the au jus before placing it on the bottom half of the buttered hoagie buns.

5. Top with shredded gruyere cheese and broil until buttered halves have lightly toasted and the loaded halves are smothered in melted cheese.

6. Out of the oven, top the melted cheese with minced parsley. Place the top half of the hoagie bun down on the meat and slice in half, crosswise. Serve with an individual ramekin of au jus for dipping, bite by bite.

For the Jus

1. In a large pot, sauté the onion and garlic in butter until tender, aromatic and translucent. Deglaze with red wine. Simmer for 2 minutes. Add the Worcestershire sauce, beef broth, thyme, and bay. Simmer for 10 minutes. Adjust seasoning with kosher salt and pepper. Remove thyme and bay before serving.

Watch below as Anna makes the tacos, plus filet mignon sliders and more in The Chef's Pantry.

If you're looking to elevate your game day menu, Anna is ready to help you serve up three delicious recipes with Omaha Steaks.