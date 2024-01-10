Windsor

Police investigate ‘tragic' death of newborn in Windsor, Conn.

Police are investigating the tragic death of a newborn that was found dead inside a Windsor home Wednesday morning.

Authorities said they responded to a home on Tobey Avenue after getting a report of an unresponsive one-month-old at about 6:15 a.m.

Responding crews tried to resuscitate the baby but were unsuccessful. The newborn was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The police department says the incident appears to be accidental and not suspicious in nature. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) will conduct an autopsy to determine the newborn's cause of death.

"The Windsor community is grieving for the family. At this time, please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time," the police department said in a statement.

Police are actively investigating.

