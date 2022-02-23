Next Pats: LeGarrette Blount Has a Theory on Bill Belichick's Coaching Future

LeGarrette Blount has a theory about Belichick's future with Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Does the greatest head coach in NFL history have an expiration date?

Bill Belichick will turn 70 in April, and there are several question marks on the Patriots' coaching staff as he enters his 23rd season running the team. New England has yet to name an official offensive or defensive coordinator and at the moment appears to be entrusting the offense to two failed head coaches (Joe Judge and Matt Patricia) and some combination of offensive assistants after losing Josh McDaniels, Mick Lombardi and Bo Hardegree this offseason.

Despite all that uncertainty, one of Belichick's former players believes the head coach is still "locked in" -- and doesn't see his boss retiring anytime soon.

Ex-Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount joined Phil Perry on a new Next Pats podcast to share his take on how long Belichick will continue to coach.

"I think Bill is locked in, and he's going to be locked in for as long as he can -- as long as he needs to be to find someone he's comfortable with taking over the reins," Blount told Perry. "I know he's not the person to hire the next head coach, but I know they're definitely going to involve him in that process. They would be dumb not to."

Blount also believes Belichick is motivated by a certain former Patriots quarterback who left the team in 2020 and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I think (Belichick is) going to be going for a while -- at least until he proves that he doesn't need 12 (Tom Brady)," Blount said.

Blount -- who played a total of 49 games for the Patriots over two seasons and won two Super Bowl titles in New England -- is on the Brady side of the Belichick vs. Brady debate. Here's the reason he gave to SNY back in October 2020: "Brady was the one throwing the football. You can call the perfect plays and you can go out there and still throw three interceptions because the defense is showing you something different than what you thought you might see. I’m gonna stick with Brady on that."

Belichick has yet to win a playoff game in two seasons without Brady, but the future looks bright with Mac Jones under center. And if you ask Blount, Belichick will continue coaching in New England until he either wins a Super Bowl with Jones or comes very close.

Blount also shared some high praise for young Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and told a great story about running backs coach Ivan Fears, while Perry chatted with New England defensive tackle Lawrence Guy about Jones' strong leadership, as well.

